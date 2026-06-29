Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Dodgers On June 29

Langeliers is hitting for a .268 BA, .334 OBP and .500 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 49 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Eric Lauer (3-5 with a 4.87 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.