Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Dodgers On July 1

Langeliers is hitting for a .263 BA, .329 OBP and .489 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 50 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have not yet named a starter.

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