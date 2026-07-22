Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 22

Langeliers is hitting for a .260 BA, .330 OBP and .496 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 55 runs. In 409 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly (7-8) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 5.20 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.