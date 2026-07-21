Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Diamondbacks On July 21

Langeliers is hitting for a .260 BA, .329 OBP and .490 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 54 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Kohl Drake will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.