Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 20

Langeliers is hitting for a .260 BA, .328 OBP and .493 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 53 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Mitch Bratt (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.

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