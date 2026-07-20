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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 20

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Monday, July 20 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .260 BA, .328 OBP and .493 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 53 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Mitch Bratt (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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