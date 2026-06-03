Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Cubs On June 3

Langeliers is hitting for a .288 BA, .359 OBP and .534 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .893, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Colin Rea (5-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.

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