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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Cubs On June 2

Shea Langeliers and his Athletics will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .293 BA, .365 OBP and .544 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .909, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Yankees.

The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (2-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.37 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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