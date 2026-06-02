Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Cubs On June 2

Langeliers is hitting for a .293 BA, .365 OBP and .544 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .909, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Yankees.

The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (2-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.37 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.

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