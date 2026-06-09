Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Brewers On June 9

Langeliers is hitting for a .285 BA, .349 OBP and .542 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .891, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 35 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-7 against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

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