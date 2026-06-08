Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Brewers On June 8

Langeliers is hitting for a .281 BA, .347 OBP and .533 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .880, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Kyle Harrison (7-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.

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