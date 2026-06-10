Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Brewers On June 10

Langeliers is hitting for a .283 BA, .346 OBP and .535 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 35 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.17 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.