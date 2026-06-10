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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Brewers On June 10

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +210 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .283 BA, .346 OBP and .535 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 35 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.17 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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