Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Braves On March 31
Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Langeliers had a .277 BA, .325 OBP and .536 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .861, which ranked 14th in MLB, and he scored 73 runs. In 523 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 72 runs. Langeliers recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Braves.
Jose Suarez will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.