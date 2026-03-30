Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Braves On March 30
Shea Langeliers and his Athletics will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Monday, March 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Langeliers had a .277 BA, .325 OBP and .536 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .861, which ranked 14th in MLB, and he scored 73 runs. In 523 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 72 runs. Langeliers recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.
Bryce Elder gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.