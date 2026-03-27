Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Blue Jays On March 27

Langeliers had a .277 BA, .325 OBP and .536 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .861, which ranked 14th in MLB, and he scored 73 runs. In 523 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 72 runs. Langeliers recorded seven steals on eight attempts.

Kevin Gausman starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.

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