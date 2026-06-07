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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Astros On June 7

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, June 7 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .283 BA, .350 OBP and .540 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .890, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows gets the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.66 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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