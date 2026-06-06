Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Astros On June 6

Langeliers is hitting for a .284 BA, .353 OBP and .547 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .900, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai gets the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 29 1/3 innings pitched.

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