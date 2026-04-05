Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Astros On April 5

Langeliers is hitting for a .300 BA, .364 OBP and .800 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.164, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored six runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in eight runs (9th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Lance McCullers (1-0) takes the mound for the Astros to make his second start this season.

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