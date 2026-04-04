Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Astros On April 4

Langeliers is hitting for a .333 BA, .400 OBP and .889 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is 1.289, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored six runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in eight runs (4th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Astros.

The Astros will look to Tatsuya Imai (0-0) in his second start this season.

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