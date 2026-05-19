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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Angels On May 19

Shea Langeliers and his Athletics will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .335 BA, .396 OBP and .601 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .997, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Reid Detmers (1-4) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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