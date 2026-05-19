Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Angels On May 19

Langeliers is hitting for a .335 BA, .396 OBP and .601 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .997, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Reid Detmers (1-4) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.

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