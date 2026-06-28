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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Angels On June 28

Shea Langeliers and his Athletics will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, June 28 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .267 BA, .332 OBP and .502 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 49 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Angels.

Samuel Aldegheri makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.47 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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