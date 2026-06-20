Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Angels On June 20

Langeliers is hitting for a .274 BA, .338 OBP and .528 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 49 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Walbert Urena (4-5) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.60 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.