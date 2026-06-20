Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Angels On June 20
Shea Langeliers and his Athletics will face the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Langeliers is hitting for a .274 BA, .338 OBP and .528 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 49 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.
The Angels are sending Walbert Urena (4-5) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.60 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.