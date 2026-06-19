Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Angels On June 19

Langeliers is hitting for a .276 BA, .340 OBP and .530 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 48 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 39 runs. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano (8-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.