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Shay Whitcomb
San Francisco Giants

Shay Whitcomb

San Francisco Giants • #13 SS

Shay Whitcomb And Giants Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 25

Shay Whitcomb and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Whitcomb has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Whitcomb is hitting for a .115 BA, .148 OBP and .346 SLG with a 44.4% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .494 and he has scored two runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Brady Singer makes the start for the Reds, his 26th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 4.72 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shay Whitcomb

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