Shay Whitcomb And Giants Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 25

Whitcomb is hitting for a .115 BA, .148 OBP and .346 SLG with a 44.4% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .494 and he has scored two runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Brady Singer makes the start for the Reds, his 26th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 4.72 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.

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