FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Shane Smith
Chicago White Sox

Shane Smith

Chicago White Sox • #64 SP

Shane Smith And White Sox Square Off Against Orioles On April 7

Shane Smith will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles at Rate Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Smith has -158 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Smith is 0-2 with a 19.29 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed three innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Orioles are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Smith

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News