Shane Smith And White Sox Square Off Against Orioles On April 7
Shane Smith will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles at Rate Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Smith has -158 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday morning.
What It Means
Smith is 0-2 with a 19.29 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed three innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Orioles are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.