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Shane Smith
Chicago White Sox

Shane Smith

Chicago White Sox • #64 SP

Shane Smith And White Sox Square Off Against Marlins On April 1

Shane Smith will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +100 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Smith is 0-1 with a 16.20 ERA and two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings pitched.

The Marlins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Smith

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