Shane Smith And White Sox Square Off Against Marlins On April 1
Shane Smith will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +100 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Smith is 0-1 with a 16.20 ERA and two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings pitched.
The Marlins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.