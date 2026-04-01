Shane Smith And White Sox Square Off Against Marlins On April 1

Smith is 0-1 with a 16.20 ERA and two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings pitched.

The Marlins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.