Shane McClanahan And Rays Face Yankees On July 8

McClanahan is 7-5 with a 3.05 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up three hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.