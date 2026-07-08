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Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan

Tampa Bay Rays • #18 SP

Shane McClanahan And Rays Face Yankees On July 8

Shane McClanahan will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. McClanahan has -108 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

McClanahan is 7-5 with a 3.05 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up three hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane McClanahan

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