Shane McClanahan And Rays Face Royals On July 1

McClanahan is 6-5 with a 3.30 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday, June 23 when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.