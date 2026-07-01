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Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan

Tampa Bay Rays • #18 SP

Shane McClanahan And Rays Face Royals On July 1

Shane McClanahan will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, July 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. McClanahan has +100 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

McClanahan is 6-5 with a 3.30 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday, June 23 when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane McClanahan

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