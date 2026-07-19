Shane McClanahan And Rays Take On Red Sox On July 19

McClanahan is 8-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 8 when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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