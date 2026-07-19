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Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan

Tampa Bay Rays • #18 SP

Shane McClanahan And Rays Take On Red Sox On July 19

Shane McClanahan will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. McClanahan has -154 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

McClanahan is 8-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 8 when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane McClanahan

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