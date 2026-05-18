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Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan

Tampa Bay Rays • #18 SP

Shane McClanahan And Rays Face Orioles On May 18

Shane McClanahan will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. McClanahan has -122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

McClanahan is 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing just one hit.

The Orioles are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane McClanahan

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