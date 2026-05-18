Shane McClanahan And Rays Face Orioles On May 18

McClanahan is 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing just one hit.

The Orioles are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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