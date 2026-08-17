FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan

Tampa Bay Rays • #18 SP

Shane McClanahan And Rays Face Orioles On Aug. 17

Shane McClanahan will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 6:05 p.m. ET. McClanahan has -132 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

McClanahan is 9-6 with a 3.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday, July 30 when he tossed three innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run without giving up a hit.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane McClanahan

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News