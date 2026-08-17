Shane McClanahan And Rays Face Orioles On Aug. 17

McClanahan is 9-6 with a 3.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday, July 30 when he tossed three innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run without giving up a hit.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.