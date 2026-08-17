Shane McClanahan And Rays Face Orioles On Aug. 17
Shane McClanahan will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 6:05 p.m. ET. McClanahan has -132 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
McClanahan is 9-6 with a 3.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday, July 30 when he tossed three innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run without giving up a hit.
The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.