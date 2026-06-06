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Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan

Tampa Bay Rays • #18 SP

Shane McClanahan And Rays Take On Marlins On June 6

Shane McClanahan will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. McClanahan has +116 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

McClanahan is 6-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane McClanahan

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