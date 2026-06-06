Shane McClanahan And Rays Take On Marlins On June 6

McClanahan is 6-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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