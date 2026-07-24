Shane McClanahan And Rays Take On Guardians On July 24

McClanahan is 8-6 with a 3.16 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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