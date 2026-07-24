FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan

Tampa Bay Rays • #18 SP

Shane McClanahan And Rays Take On Guardians On July 24

Shane McClanahan will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, on Friday, July 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. McClanahan has +126 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

McClanahan is 8-6 with a 3.16 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane McClanahan

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News