Shane McClanahan And Rays Play Blue Jays On May 6

McClanahan is 3-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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