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Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan

Tampa Bay Rays • #18 SP

Shane McClanahan And Rays Play Blue Jays On May 6

Shane McClanahan will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, May 6 at 1:10 p.m. ET. McClanahan has +134 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

McClanahan is 3-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane McClanahan

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