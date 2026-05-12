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Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan

Tampa Bay Rays • #18 SP

Shane McClanahan And Rays Play Blue Jays On May 12

Shane McClanahan will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:07 p.m. ET. McClanahan has -118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

McClanahan is 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing two hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane McClanahan

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