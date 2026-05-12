Shane McClanahan And Rays Play Blue Jays On May 12

McClanahan is 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing two hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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