Shane McClanahan And Rays Take On Angels On June 12

McClanahan is 6-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.