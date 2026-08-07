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Shane Drohan
Milwaukee Brewers

Shane Drohan

Milwaukee Brewers • #55 SP

Shane Drohan And Brewers Take On Twins On Aug. 7

Shane Drohan will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Drohan has +106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Drohan is 6-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Drohan

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