Shane Drohan And Brewers Take On Twins On Aug. 7

Drohan is 6-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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