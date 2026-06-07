Shane Drohan And Brewers Play Rockies On June 7

Drohan is 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he threw four innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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