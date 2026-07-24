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Shane Drohan
Milwaukee Brewers

Shane Drohan

Milwaukee Brewers • #55 SP

Shane Drohan And Brewers Take On Rockies On July 24

Shane Drohan will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, on Friday, July 24 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Drohan has -125 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Drohan is 5-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Drohan

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