Shane Drohan And Brewers Take On Rockies On July 24

Drohan is 5-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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