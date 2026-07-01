Shane Drohan And Brewers Play Reds On July 1

Drohan is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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