Shane Drohan And Brewers Face Marlins On July 18
Shane Drohan will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Drohan has -118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Drohan is 4-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.