FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Shane Drohan
Milwaukee Brewers

Shane Drohan

Milwaukee Brewers • #55 SP

Shane Drohan And Brewers Face Marlins On July 18

Shane Drohan will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Drohan has -118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Drohan is 4-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Drohan

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News