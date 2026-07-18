Shane Drohan And Brewers Face Marlins On July 18

Drohan is 4-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.