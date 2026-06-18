Shane Drohan And Brewers Take On Guardians On June 18

Drohan is 3-2 with a 3.59 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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