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Shane Drohan
Milwaukee Brewers

Shane Drohan

Milwaukee Brewers • #55 SP

Shane Drohan And Brewers Take On Guardians On June 18

Shane Drohan will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Field, on Thursday, June 18 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Drohan has +116 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Drohan is 3-2 with a 3.59 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Drohan

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