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Shane Drohan
Milwaukee Brewers

Shane Drohan

Milwaukee Brewers • #55 SP

Shane Drohan And Brewers Take On Giants On June 1

Shane Drohan will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, on Monday, June 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Drohan has -158 odds to record over 2.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Drohan is 2-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing only one hit.

The Giants are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Drohan

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