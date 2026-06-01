Shane Drohan And Brewers Take On Giants On June 1

Drohan is 2-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing only one hit.

The Giants are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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