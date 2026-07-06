Shane Drohan And Brewers Play Cardinals On July 6

Drohan is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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