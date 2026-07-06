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Shane Drohan
Milwaukee Brewers

Shane Drohan

Milwaukee Brewers • #55 SP

Shane Drohan And Brewers Play Cardinals On July 6

Shane Drohan will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, July 6 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Drohan has +130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Drohan is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Drohan

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