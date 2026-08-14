Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On Aug. 14

Bieber is 3-2 with a 5.48 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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