Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On Aug. 14
Shane Bieber will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Bieber has +134 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Bieber is 3-2 with a 5.48 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.