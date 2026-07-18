Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Square Off Against White Sox On July 18

Bieber is 0-1 with a 7.64 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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