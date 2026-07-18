Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Square Off Against White Sox On July 18
Shane Bieber will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, July 18 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Bieber has -146 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Bieber is 0-1 with a 7.64 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.