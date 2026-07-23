Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Face Rays On July 23

Bieber is 1-1 with a 5.70 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up three hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.