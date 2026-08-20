Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Take On Rays On Aug. 20

Bieber is 4-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.