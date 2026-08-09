Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Take On Phillies On Aug. 9

Bieber is 3-2 with a 5.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up nine hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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