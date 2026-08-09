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Shane Bieber
Toronto Blue Jays

Shane Bieber

Toronto Blue Jays • #57 SP

Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Take On Phillies On Aug. 9

Shane Bieber will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Bieber has -138 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bieber is 3-2 with a 5.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up nine hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Bieber

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