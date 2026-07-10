Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Square Off Against Padres On July 10
Shane Bieber will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, July 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Bieber has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Bieber is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.