Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Play Mariners On July 4

Bieber is 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA and six strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.