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Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz

Baltimore Orioles • #34 SP

Shane Baz And Orioles Face Yankees On May 4

Shane Baz will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, May 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Baz has -106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Baz is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Baz

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