Shane Baz And Orioles Face Yankees On May 4

Baz is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

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